Ranking 8 superstars that may be in play for Los Angeles Lakers this offseason
There could be a few superstars in play for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.
NBA Rumors: With bold plans for the offseason, we rank eight superstars that could be in play for the Los Angeles Lakers.
No matter how this season ends for the Los Angeles Lakers, though it's hard to imagine this team making a deep run in the postseason, the overwhelming belief is that they decided to stand pat at the NBA Trade Deadline to make way for a bigger deal getting done during the offseason. And the noise surrounding the Lakers acquiring a superstar at some point during the offseason seems to be growing.
Under the assumption that there is at least some truth to these whispers, we have to assume that the Lakers are going to be extremely aggressive heading into the offseason. The question is, will they be able to close the deal on a potential trade target?
As the offseason quickly approaches, we'll rank eight superstars that could be "in play" for the Lakers.
8. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Zach LaVine is a player who was linked to the Los Angeles Lakers all season long until he was shut down due to an injury. With the expectation that LaVine is going to make a full recovery, I'd imagine that there's a chance the Lakers circle to the idea of acquiring LaVine if the right scenarios play out.
I don't believe that LaVine is going to be the Lakers' No. 1 option heading into the offseason but if they miss out on a few other of their superior options, perhaps LaVine could be back in play for Los Angeles. The Lakers can't afford to enter next season without making a significant addition to their roster and for as polarizing as LaVine has been recently, he'd still be considered a talent upgrade.