San Antonio Spurs: 4 Dream offseason trade targets to pair with Victor Wembanyama
Exploring four bold offseason trade targets the San Antonio Spurs could pair with Victor Wembanyama.
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Heading into the offseason, Trae Young is expected to be one of the big names that will dominate the headlines. Shortly after the NBA Trade Deadline, it was reported that the Atlanta Hawks were going to possibly trade one of Dejounte Murray or Young this offseason. Whether or not that ends up being true remains to be seen. If it is, there are going to be plenty of teams interested in Young. And the San Antonio Spurs are one of them.
The Spurs have already been linked to Young and you'd have to imagine that if the Hawks genuinely shop him on the trade block this offseason they would at the very least show some interest. Naturally, a Young-Wemby duo would emerge as one of the more dynamic couplings in the Western Conference.
If Wemby makes the developmental jump that many expect him to make heading into his sophomore season in the NBA, this is a move that could not only help the Spurs compete for a playoff spot but also potentially compete with the rest of the West contenders depending on what other moves San Antonio elects to make.