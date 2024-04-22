San Antonio Spurs should steer clear of latest speculation around polarizing star
The San Antonio Spurs should steer clear of speculated potential interest in Chris Paul.
The San Antonio Spurs should not pursue Chris Paul in the event that he hits the trade block or free agency this summer.
The San Antonio Spurs are heading into the offseason with some strong momentum and with a pep in their step. After a sensational rookie season in which Victor Wembanyama is likely going to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, the Spurs will now quickly pivot toward building around their future superstar.
With the impressive moments that the Spurs had this past season, you'd have to imagine that the team will enter the offseason in hopes of building a playoff contender around Wemby. While that could be difficult for the Spurs to pull off in the course of one summer, this is a team that will have plenty of flexibility to potentially surprise the masses.
One ounce of speculation, from longtime NBA scribe Marc Stein, states that the Spurs could emerge as a potential suitor in the event that the Golden State Warriors end up parting ways with Chris Paul this offseason.
Naturally, it's easy to see why Paul would be considered a potential target for the Spurs. Even at his advanced age, Paul still has shown the ability to be a strong playmaker. He also could offer some very valuable experience to the roster and could work as a master mentor for Wemby and the rest of this young roster. However, I'd argue it's also a move that the Spurs should look to avoid.
Why Chris Paul doesn't make sense for the San Antonio Spurs
While making a move for Paul wouldn't be the worst thing for the Spurs to explore this offseason, I also don't believe it would move the needle all that much. Especially when it comes to on-the-floor contributions, Paul is not at a point in his career any longer where he makes all that much of a difference.
Paul is likely going to be a Hall of Famer shortly after he retires but as a 39-year-old next season, it's hard to envision how he's going to make all that much of a difference for the Spurs. Heading into the offseason, the Spurs should be looking to take gambles on high-reward types of players. Paul, at this point in his career, doesn't fall into that category.
Add in the fact that Paul hasn't been able to remain healthy of late and the Spurs making a move for him sounds better than how it actually might play out. When it comes to Paul, San Antonio should that one out.