Predicting the final NBA Playoff bracket based on All-Star Break standings
Predicting what the final NBA Playoff bracket will look like after the post All-Star Break run.
Predicting what the final NBA playoff standings will look like after the last stretch of the season after the NBA All-Star Break.
The 2024 NBA All-Star Break is officially here. Most teams have played 50-plus games and once the action returns, there will be a sprint toward the postseason. For many of the teams that are expected to be in the postseason, most of the seeding still needs to be decided. With the exception of the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference, no team has cemented their seeding before the final stretch of the season.
That's one of the bigger reasons why there is plenty to look forward to once action resumes after the week off. At the 2024 NBA All-Star Break, here is how the current playoff standings look in both the East and West:
Eastern Conference playoff picture
1. Boston Celtics (xx-xx)
2. Cleveland Cavaliers (x-xx)
3. Milwaukee Bucks
4. New York Knicks
5. Philadelphia 76ers
6. Indiana Pacers
7. Miami Heat
8. Orlando Magic
9. Chicago Bulls
10. Atlanta Hawks
Western Conference playoff picture
1. Minnesota Timberwolves
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
3. LA Clippers
4. Denver Nuggets
5. Phoenix Suns
6. New Orleans Pelicans
7. Dallas Mavericks
8. Sacramento Kings
9. Los Angeles Lakers
10. Golden State Warriors
But in the final stretch run of the season, a lot can certainly change. As teams prepare for the final push toward the playoffs, let's predict what the final standings will look like heading into the postseason. Let's begin with the Eastern Conference.