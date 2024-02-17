Predicting the final NBA Playoff bracket based on All-Star Break standings
1. LA Clippers
It's pretty unfortunate that the LA Clippers don't get near as much love as they deserve. Since November 17, they have the best record in the Western Conference and essentially the same record as the Boston Celtics. If it wasn't for that five-game losing streak at the beginning of the James Harden era, the Clippers would probably be running stride-for-stride with the Celtics for the best record in the NBA.
But that's not the narrative that's being spread across the league. Instead, there is still much doubt surrounding the Clippers because, well, they're the Clippers. However, that's not fair. That's why I predict that over the course of the final two months of the regular season, the Clippers are going to feed off this "disrespect" and begin to separate themselves to capture the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference heading into the playoffs.
But, again, none of this will be remembered if they lose prematurely in the postseason. Heading into the playoffs, they'll be considered one of the favorites.