Shocking key injury clouds future even further for the Milwaukee Bucks
A new reported injury to Khris Middleton clouds the Milwaukee Bucks' future even more heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Milwaukee Bucks can't seem to catch a break. Just when it appeared as if things were looking up for the franchise, after landing arguably the steal of NBA Free Agency with the signing of Gary Trent Jr., it's now being reported that Khris Middleton underwent arthroscopic surgery on both ankles. The procedures reportedly took place shortly after the season and he's still recovering from them. However, the good news for the Bucks is that the early indications are that he should be back for the start of the season.
That said, this is not exactly the news the Bucks were hoping to hear. Middleton, who even after the acquisition of Damian Lillard, remains a key part of their future success. And when he's not healthy, the Bucks are a completely different team.
If the Bucks are going to be able to bounce back this season, they're going to need to be as healthy as possible.
The Milwaukee Bucks' future is as uncertain as it has ever been in the Giannis Antetokounmpo era
Even if you're able to put this injury aside, an argument could be made that the Bucks' future is as uncertain as it has ever been in the Giannis era. In the NBA era of player empowerment, teams are under more pressure to surround their stars with winning talent more than ever. And after winning their first championship in 2021, the Bucks have been a huge disappointment.
Since then, the Bucks have not made it back to the conference finals and have been upset in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Whether the front office is willing to admit it or not, the clock is ticking. If the Bucks lay an egg this season again and the acquisition of Lillard continues to be more of a dud move than a home run, there are going to be natural questions about the teams' future.
So it's natural to be concerned with this most recent injury update. Even though it's been reported that Middleton should be back for the start of the season, that's far from a certainty. When it comes to injuries, especially for a player like Middleton, nothing can be assumed.
It's certainly a situation that warrants attention as we inch closer and closer to the start of the season. A season that could have a huge role in dictating the future for the Bucks.