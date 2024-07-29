Unlikely rebuilding West team could be surprise suitor for Brandon Ingram
An unlikely Western Conference rebuilding team could emerge as a potential suitor for Brandon Ingram as the New Orleans Pelicans continue to look for trade partners.
One of the bigger storylines heading into the NBA offseason revolved around the possibility that the Utah Jazz, equipped with plenty of firepower in the way of draft capital, could make a bold move for a strong supporting player to place next to Lauri Markkanen. Even though that hasn't happened so far this summer, it may not be a forgotten idea just yet.
Even in the midst of the Markkanen trade noise, which at this point still may or may not happen, the Jazz could still theoretically make a big move for an impactful player if they can find the right target. If the Jazz truly wanted to find a difference-making borderline star to add next to Markkanen, there could be a candidate on the open market.
According to one Pelicans reporter, the Jazz could emerge as a potential suitor for Brandon Ingram who, from all indications, is still very much a player the New Orleans Pelicans intend to trade at some point before the start of the season. When we dig deeper into this possibility, it's not as odd of a scenario as it may seem on the surface.
Why the Utah Jazz would want to trade for Brandon Ingram
Utah clearly entered the offseason with the intention of adding to their roster and not pivoting toward a rebuild. However, for one reason or another, they've been hesitant to pull the trigger on a deal. You can't help but wonder if that could possibly change at some point soon.
If it becomes clear that Utah isn't going to trade Markkanen, it would make sense for them to attempt to add a player to help this team improve heading into next season. Ingram could be that player. While there are some concerns about having to pay him a big-money deal almost as soon as you trade for him, he could emerge as an interesting supporting star next to Markkanen.
Together, if healthy, Ingram and Markkanen could emerge as one of the most dynamic wing duos in the Western Conference. I'm not sure if this addition alone would be enough to help the Jazz compete for a Play-In Tournament spot in the Western Conference, but it's a move that would certainly help move the needle for the team.