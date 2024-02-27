When is the 2024 NBA Draft?
The 2024 NBA Draft will be a two-day event for the first time ever this year.
Taking a closer look at the logistics surrounding the 2024 NBA Draft, which will be a two-day event this year.
Heading into the final stretch of the 2023-24 NBA season, there are some realities that are beginning to set in for many teams across the league. First, there are at least six teams that are out of the playoff picture. These six teams have virtually no shot to even make the Play-In Tournament. Those teams are already looking at what could await them during the offseason.
There is then another group of maybe four teams that must decide if they want to push hard for a spot in the playoffs or if they want to embrace tanking over the last few weeks of the regular season. Then there is a group of teams that are focused on either having a good showing in the playoffs or winning a championship. Either way, the end of the season is right around the corner, the postseason will be here before we know it, and, naturally, so will the offseason.
For the most part, the one event marks the start of the NBA offseason is the NBA Draft. This year's NBA Draft will be a bit different than it has been in past years.
The 2024 NBA Draft is slated to take place June 26-27 and will broadcast on ESPN. A few important dates to keep in mind are as follows as it pertains to the NBA Draft:
- May 12: 2024 NBA Draft Lottery
- May 13-19: NBA Combine
- June 26: 2024 NBA Draft (First Round)
- June 27: 2024 NBA Draft (Second Round)
What is the new format of the 2024 NBA Draft?
The new two-day format is what will likely headline the 2024 NBA Draft. Aside from the actual prospects in the draft class, the two-day format should bring plenty of intrigue to this year's event. What I'm interested in most is whether this second day added to the NBA Draft will bring more attention to the second round.
Generally, there are many fans who tend to check out after the first round. However, with the second round getting its own day and being highlighted significantly more, I can't help but wonder what type of impact it could bring to the event this year.
I can't envision how this is going to hurt the NBA Draft and only believe that it's going to help it moving forward.