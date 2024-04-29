Where the world was the last time each NBA playoff team made the Conference Finals
NBA Playoffs 2024: A journey through each team's Conference Finals history
By Matt Sidney
Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers last made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2014, falling to the LeBron James-led Miami Heat. They lost in six games. The Pacers featured a big three of Paul George, Roy Hibbert, and David West at the time. The team also featured a bunch of role-players who performed in big moments to help get them there.
2014 had its ups and downs, just like every other year. Cristiano Ronaldo became the captain of Real Madrid, Guardians of the Galaxy gave us Baby Groot, and the ice bucket challenge raised millions of dollars for charities associated with ALS.
The Pacers are looking to get back into their 2014 form this year, as they currently lead the Bucks 3-1. Led by Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner, the Pacers will need their role players to step up just like many did during their 2014 ECF run.
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat last made the Eastern Conference Finals last season, in 2023. We already touched a bit on them during the Boston Celtics breakdown before, but the two certainly do have their fair share of playoff history against one another. The Heat won last year's series in seven games.
Last year provided us with advancements in technology and medicine, the WHO finally declaring the global pandemic was over, and Barbie and Oppenheimer obliterating ticket counters. The Heat are down 1-2 and look to get back to their winning ways to avoid a first-round exit at the hands of the Celtics.