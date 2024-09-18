Which NBA players are eligible for the rookie-scale contract extension?
With the deadline quickly approaching, we explore a few NBA players who are still eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension.
As the excitement regarding the new NBA season continues to grow in anticipation of the start of training camps, there's one more big deadline that is worth keeping an eye on. It's the NBA's rookie-scale extension deadline, which takes place one day before the official start of the regular season (October 21). By that date, players who are entering the final year of their rookie contracts have to be locked into a long-term deal. Otherwise, they must wait to negotiate until next summer (when they hit restricted free agency).
A few players made waves in signing their long-term extensions already such as Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, and Franz Wagner. However, there are still a few players still eligible to sign extensions before the deadline.
Here is a list of rookie-scale extension eligible players:
Ziaire Williams, Washington Wizards
Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets
Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies
Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
Bones Hyland, LA Clippers
Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors
Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks
Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers
Chris Duarte, Chicago Bulls
Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors
Corey Krispert, Washington Wizards
Quentin Grimes, Dallas Mavericks
Trey Murphy, New Orleans Pelicans
Jaden Springer, Boston Celtics
Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
The most worthy rookie-scale extension eligible players
Of all the players on the list, I believe the most eligible players who could be in line for an extension within the next month are Jalen Green, Josh Giddey, Jalen Johnson, Jonathan Kuminga, and Alperen Sengun. However, their respective situations could make a decision all the more difficult for their team.
Let's start with the Houston Rockets who have to make decisions on both Green and Sengun. Because of having to make two decisions on two players who will likely be expensive, we can't guarantee they will both get new deals. In fact, I'd argue there's a chance that neither of them get the extension before next summer. With as much uncertainty that revolves around this roster, that wouldn't be that bold of a scenario to play out.
The Chicago Bulls are in a difficult situation with Giddey. Ideally, an agreement would be met before the season. However, Chicago would be foolish to pay Giddey before they see how he performs in the new situation and system. I could be wrong, but the Bulls almost have to wait until he hits restricted free agency next summer to pay Giddey.
The Golden State Warriors find themselves in the midst of negotiations with Kuminga but even for them, who have come to know each other for the past three seasons, a deal may not come to fruition before the deadline.
I'm not sure why the Atlanta Hawks and Jalen Johnson haven't come to an agreement yet but of all the eligible players on this list, he's probably the one I'm most certain about when it comes to getting a new deal before the deadline.
There are a ton of big decisions that need to be made over the course of the next few weeks. I'd imagine, especially as NBA Training Camps ramp up, that we're going to see some real movement on multiple of these fronts.