Zion Williamson is ready for dominance as he prepares for year 6 in New Orleans
A strong message from Zion Williamson as he prepares to dominate in year 6 with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Whether they ended up being true or not, it's pretty crazy to think that there were whispers of a potential Zion Williamson trade last summer. Zion took a while to find his footing last season but the dominance he showed during the final two months of the season and in the one Play-In Tournament game in which he was beating the Los Angeles Lakers practically by himself before an injury forced him to the sideline for the last few minutes of the game, is something that has to have this fan base excited.
To add even more intrigue to the start of the season for the New Orleans Pelicans, they upgraded the roster in the way of a Dejounte Murray trade. Not only are the Pelicans hoping to unlock another level of Zion's dominance this season, but they're also putting him in a great position to succeed by making his job easier after adding a natural playmaker next to him.
For as good of a backcourt player as CJ McCollum has been for the Pelicans over the past few seasons, he's far from a natural playmaker. But Murray has more of that in him at the point guard position. So when Zion tells reporters that he's out for "vengeance" this season, it's hard to doubt him.
Does Zion Williamson have another level of his development?
As he prepares for year 6, it does appear as if Zion might finally be in the right playing shape and mindset heading into a new season. Considering everything that Zion has had to overcome through the first few years of his career, it's hard not to root for him at this point.
When Zion is healthy and playing at the height of his powers, it's a beautiful thing to watch on the basketball floor. When Zion is dominating, because of his size, skill set, and athleticism, he's almost impossible to stop.
Even as the Pelicans continue to have unsettled business on the Brandon Ingram front, there is much for the team to be excited about when Zion is saying and doing all the right things.
No matter what happens with Ingram, the Pelicans are in position to be a threat in the Western Conference once again. And, in what should come as a surprise to no one, Zion is at the center of their plans once again.