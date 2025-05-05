Predicting the four Boston Celtics who are most likely to be on the chopping block in a potential cost-cutting trade this offseason.

The Boston Celtics are off to a great start in their hunt for a second-straight championship. But as they prepare for their second-round NBA Playoffs series against the New York Knicks, there are some somewhat surprising whispers about what the team's priority could be during the offseason. According to recent reports, there's a growing league-wide expectation that the Celtics may pursue a cost-cutting trade this offseason.

In an attempt to lower their tax bill heading into the future, the Celtics could theoretically trade one of their high-salaried players this offseason. However, identifying the right player to trade could prove to be a difficult task. If this is a priority the Celtics, who are under new management, are going to have this summer, it will be interesting to see which expensive players could be on the chopping block, and which are safe.

Jayson Tatum is the only untouchable Celtics on the roster?

In theory, you'd have to assume that Jayson Tatum is an untouchable player on the roster. The question is, how many other players on the Celtics roster would also be considered pieces they wouldn't explore trading? That's the difficult question to answer. In this article, we'll rank the four players who could naturally emerge as players the Celtics could explore trading to save money this offseason.