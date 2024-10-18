Sacramento Kings: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
After making a bold move during the offseason, the Sacramento Kings will be looking to make a return to the NBA Playoffs in the Western Conference.
The Sacramento Kings are heading into the 2024-25 NBA season with the hope of returning to their status as a dark horse contender in the Western Conference. After taking a bit of a step back, the Kings entered the offseason with a priority of upgrading their roster in a way that they could reemerge this upcoming season. They successfully did that but they are still a team that has plenty to prove.
As the start of the regular season quickly approaches, we explore two season-defining questions and make one bold prediction for the Kings.
Is another big move coming for the Sacramento Kings?
Even after making the move for DeMar DeRozan, there's still a sense that the Sacramento Kings may not be done upgrading their roster. And with how talented and deep the Western Conference is, it's hard to blame them. If the Kings don't get off to a quick start to the season, it could prompt the front office to get aggressive on the trade market.
Heading into the start of the season, this is certainly a question that will drive the narrative this year for the Kings. And if the front office is willing to make another aggressive move in-season, anything and everything could be on the table for this team. That could be viewed as both a good and unpredictable thing for the team. The first few weeks of the season could determine what lies ahead for the Kings this season.