NBA Trade Rumors: Kings to pursue Kyle Kuzma even after signing DeMar DeRozan?
NBA Trade Rumors: The Sacramento Kings are still open to big trade even after adding DeMar DeRozan to the roster.
Taking a step back this past season, the Sacramento Kings knew they had to upgrade their roster this offseason if they wanted any shot to compete with the competitive Western Conference heading into the 2024-25 NBA campaign. At least thus far, there's little you can criticize about the Kings' offseason moves.
To start the summer, the Kings re-signed Malik Monk, drafted Devin Carter, and now have acquired DeMar DeRozan via sign-and-trade. You can question the potential fit for the Kings moving forward but you can't criticize this team for not adding talent. For better or worse, the Kings have put in the effort and have taken chances that not many other teams seem willing to take this offseason.
If the Kings aren't successful next season, it won't be due to the lack of effort front the front office. And that's where you have to credit Sacramento. Again, this doesn't guarantee success for the Kings, but the moves that they've made so far this offseason will give them a chance to take a step forward in the West. And the Kings may not be done.
The Sacramento Kings could make another big trade
According to a recent report, the Kings could still be open to making a move for Kyle Kuzma, who the team has been linked to in the past, even after already acquiring DeRozan via sign and trade.
The big question is whether the Kings would be willing to meet the high asking price that the Washington Wizards reportedly have for Kuzma. The word on the trade block is that the Wizards are still seeking two future first-round picks via trade in exchange for Kuzma. That could seem like a steep asking price but now that the Kings are all-in on this core, perhaps that wouldn't be that much of an ask any more in their eyes.
There's a chance that the Kings could enter the season with a starting 5 of De'Aaron Fox, DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Kyle Kuzma, and Domantas Sabonis with super sixth man Malik Monk off the bench. How much of a threat that team would be in the Western Conference remains to be seen, but it would certainly turn heads with how talented that top 6 is.
The Kings have had a great offseason thus far, and they may not be done. They're certainly a team to keep a close eye on before the start of next season.