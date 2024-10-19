San Antonio Spurs: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
Is Victor Wembanyama ready for superstardom?
After impressing on his way to winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award during his first season with the San Antonio Spurs, all eyes will be on the talented big man heading into his sophomore season in the NBA. One of the bigger questions surrounding the Spurs heading into the start of the season revolves around whether Wemby is ready for superstardom. In terms of raw talent, there are not many questions that remain unanswered for the Wemby. He looks the part and that much was evident during his rookie season and how dominant he looked during Olympic play with France this past summer.
Wemby can play with the best of the best and may even be considered amongst the best of the best soon. But is he ready for superstardom at the NBA level? Is he ready to carry a franchise? Is he ready to embrace the pressure that comes with being the face of a franchise?
It may be a lot to ask from a 20-year-old but those are the types of questions that he will have to answer heading into this season. He seems ready for the limelight. Now it's time for him to put it all together on the basketball floor.