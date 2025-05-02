Ranking 5 monster trade offers for Giannis the Bucks simply can't refuse

Exploring five of the biggest trade offers that teams can make for Giannis Antetokounmpo that the Milwaukee Bucks wouldn't be able to refuse.

As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, one of the bigger storylines will naturally revolve around Giannis Antetokounmpo. His future is at least somewhat uncertain with the Milwaukee Bucks, and over the next few weeks, you'd have to imagine there will be conversations that will dictate how the franchise approaches the offseason.

With how the Bucks have disappointed recently, there's at least an outside chance that the Bucks could end up exploring Giannis' trade value this offseason. That may not even have to do with a Giannis trade demand or not. Considering the Bucks have little to no path toward improving this roster this summer, trading Giannis may be a necessary move to help salvage the franchise. If that does end up being the case, the interest in Giannis will be through the roof.

Trade offers for Giannis will come flooding in this offseason

If Giannis were to hit the trade market, nearly every team in the league would at least express some interest. Logically speaking, there are only a handful of teams that Giannis would be open to being traded to and who could also meet the Bucks' likely asking price for the superstar forward. In this article, we'll rank five potential Giannis trade offers that the Bucks would have no choice but to accept this summer.

5. Knicks pivot away from current blueprint

The New York Knicks are clearly in win-now mode. This has been the case for the last two seasons. If Giannis were to hit the open market, they'd have to consider dropping or scraping their current build in an attempt to acquire Giannis. However, that could be easier said than done, considering they don't have a ton of draft capital to work with. That's why their trade offer wouldn't be as strong as some others.

Nevertheless, in this offer, the Knicks could sell the Bucks on a quick retooling by offering OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. They could also try and add another first-round pick (which would bring their total to two) by moving Josh Hart to a third team (possibly the Detroit Pistons). It's a strong offer, and the Knicks would be able to reemerge with a contending core of Jalen Brunson, Giannis, and Karl-Anthony Towns.