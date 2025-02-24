Why the shortest EuroLeague player absolutely deserves an NBA chance right now

TJ Shorts is ready for his NBA moment. As he turns heads overseas, he deserves a shot in the Association.

It feels like in the age of Victor Wembanyama, the NBA is dominated by big men. But there are still plenty of shorter players showing they have enough to make it in the league. The latest example is Yuki Kawamura, who has become a fan favorite in Memphis, earning the adulation of supporters across the NBA with his intelligent ball handling and passion for the game.

Kawamura caught the eye in the Olympics in Paris, going up against Wembanyama's France and actually getting the better of the Frenchman despite Japan being eliminated in the match-up between the two countries. The Grizzlies saw enough potential to give him a two-way contract and this has proven to be a great move for both parties.

But Kawamura is not the only shorter player (5-foot-8) who deserves a shot in the NBA. In fact, there is an American in Paris right now who NBA clubs should be lining up to give a Summer League opportunity to. He comes by the name of TJ Shorts II.

TJ Shorts is turning heads in the EuroLeague

Playing for Paris Basketball, Shorts is one of the most exciting players in the EuroLeague this season and has dazzled opponents with his incredible vision, skill, and ballwork. At 5-foot-9, he is the smallest player in the league, yet he consistently makes players far taller than him struggle with his quick movement and intelligent distribution.

Shorts is athletic and moves at rapid speeds with the ball. If you're guarding him, one second of a lapse in concentration is enough for him to exploit you. He isn't afraid to make mid-range shots and go directly up against big men, but he also thrives at setting up his teammates by passing through impenetrable defenses, to cut through them like a knife through butter.

He ranks 1st in the EuroLeague for assists (7.3) per game and third for points (22.6) per game, making him well on course to be an MVP nominee. Shorts went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft and left to go to Europe. That was the right step for him at the time. It is moot he would have gotten the opportunities he did had he stayed in the States.

But now he's ready to return. He was an all-star in France this year and at 27 years old, he’s as prepared as he can be for one last hooray in the NBA.

With his contract expiring at the end of the EuroLeague campaign, now is the time for a smart NBA club to pick up his services or at the very least give him an opportunity to showcase his talent on their Summer League roster. Shorts is the antithesis of the "big men age." But he’s fresh, agile, and extremely versatile which would make him an asset in any team.

That is why NBA clubs should all be on the phone with him right now. He is a gem waiting to explode onto the scene.