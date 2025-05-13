Spurs have one clear move after another miracle draft lottery outcome

After another gift from the NBA Draft Lottery gods, it's time for the San Antonio Spurs to make the move for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

A couple of years ago, the San Antonio Spurs struck gold in the NBA Draft Lottery as they were awarded the No. 1 overall pick, a move that would set the foundation toward drafting Victor Wembanyama at the top of the 2023 NBA Draft. In this year's draft lottery, the Spurs struck gold again. Moving up six spots, the Spurs were awarded the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft.

But instead of dreaming of the possibilities that another young developing star can offer, the Spurs should use this gift from the basketball gods to make an even bigger move. Now that the Spurs have secured the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, they should shift their attention to trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Spurs should be preparing to pounce on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Even before the NBA Draft Lottery, the Spurs were one of the teams that could theoretically offer the Milwaukee Bucks the most in a hypothetical trade for Giannis. What transpired at the NBA Draft Lottery only strengthened the Spurs' position. If the Spurs were to build a package centered around the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, there probably isn't a team that could overwhelm such a package.

Instead of the mystery of multiple first-round picks, the Bucks could have a certainty with the No. 2 overall pick in a deep draft. For all intents and purposes, that's probably going to turn into Dylan Harper. If the Bucks are trading Giannis and are jump-starting a rebuild, Harper would be a great first piece to begin with.

Even though Harper has been overshadowed by Cooper Flagg for the majority of the pre-draft process, the argument could be made that Harper would probably be considered the No. 1 overall prospect in many other draft classes.

If the Bucks are going to trade Giannis, they're going to be prioritizing young talent. Sure, future picks are important, but the certainty of a young player does hold a ton of weight, too. The Spurs now have both.

It's as plain as day; the Spurs need to delay the inevitable and call Milwaukee to see if they're serious about trading Giannis. Because if so, they may hold the keys to the entire bidding war after another miracle finish at the NBA Draft Lottery.