The Boston Celtics are coming for the No. 1 seed in the East

The Boston Celtics are coming.

The NBA regular season is winding down, and the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics are finding their rhythm again. Big man Kristaps Prozingis is finding full health after missing nine games because of an illness, and his return has helped ignite a six-game win streak – tied for the longest streak in the league. While last year's Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown, has been playing through a lingering knee issue that could affect him for the rest of the season, the Celtics are still looking like a title contender for a potential second-straight NBA title.

Since the start of February, Boston has posted an impressive 19-4 record, positioning them just five games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed in the East. With a chance to defend their NBA title, the Celtics aim to get key players back to full strength for the postseason push. Much attention remains on their star-studded core; role players such as Al Horford, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Sixth Man of the Year favorite Payton Pritchard have been pivotal in Boston's success, resulting in a 53-19 record.

The Boston Celtics have a uphill climb to catch the Cleveland Cavaliers

However, the path to the No. 1 seed is far from easy. The Cleveland Cavaliers have put together a historic season of their own. Assembling an impressive roster to compliment their three All-Star players. Guys like Jarrett Allen, Ty Jerome, Max Strus, and trading for Sixth Man of the Year-hopeful De'Andre Hunter. The Cavaliers have not reached the NBA Finals since LeBron James departed for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, but this year's squad has positioned itself to become one of the best Cavaliers teams we have seen in their existence.

Cleveland made history by becoming the first team to start a season 15-0 with a first-year head coach. Later, they surpassed that streak, winning 16 straight later this season.

For Boston, securing the No. 1 seed will take more than just winning – it will require Cleveland to fall flat on their face with their remaining games. With 10 games left, the Celtics must string together a near-perfect run, while the Cavs go through a series of unexpected losses. The odds may be slim, but Boston fans aren't giving up just yet.