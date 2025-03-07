Celtics' Payton Pritchard may have the 2025 NBA's Sixth MOY award locked up

The NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award may already be decided with the way Payton Pritchard has played over the last couple of months.

Amid the ongoing discussions of the Boston Celtics' ability to repeat as NBA champions, they have been a dominant team this season. Perhaps not as dominant as last season, but they are still dominant. One overlooked player who is a key contributor to their success is Payton Pritchard, whose progress throughout his career has been a crucial part of Boston's success.

In just five seasons in the league, Pritchard has transformed from an overlooked rookie to one of the most reliable bench players in the NBA. Drafted at pick No. 26 in the 2020 NBA Draft, Pritchard wasn't expected to make a huge impact in the league, especially given his size and age. At 6-foot-1, the undersized guard was considered a liability defensively, especially when matched up against taller, more athletic players. Not just this, but he declared for the draft at 22 years old, older than many other prospects typically drafted in the lottery after spending one or two years in college or other programs preparing for the draft.

Despite these concerns, Pritchard's work ethic mixed with his love for the game have lifted him to where he is today – an NBA champion with the Celtics and a legitimate contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Although he's not a starter, Pritchard has solidified a crucial role as one of the league's top role players. This season, he's been delivering an entire season's worth of performances that has caught the league's eye.

Payton Pritchard's standout games this season

March 5: 43 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists, shooting 10-of-16 from three-point range against the Portland Trail Blazers

Feb. 8: 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists, shooting 6-of-8 from three-point range against the New York Knicks

Dec. 12: 27 points, 4 rebounds, and 10 assists, shooting 7-of-15 from three-point range against the Detroit Pistons

Nov. 29: 29 points, rebounds, and 1 assist, shooting 7-of-11 from three-point range against the Chicago Bulls

Oct. 28: 28 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists, shooting 8-of-12 from three-point range against the Milwaukee Bucks

Pritchard's progress has been key to the Celtics' success, and his numbers speak volumes when it comes to his efforts for the team. Although he has only started 14 of the 328 games played in his career, he's become an important part of their rotation.

The Boston guard leads the league this season in minutes played coming off the bench. He also has been only improving his ability to shoot – currently ranking 12th among all guards in field-goal percentage and 14th in the entire league in three-point percentage. His ability to put his pride to the side and contribute efficient stats with limited playing time has helped him emerge as one of the best bench players.

With just under a quarter of the season left, Pritchard has established himself as a top contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award. However, he has competition with other sixth men, including Malik Beasley, De'Andre Hunter, and Naz Reid.

As the Celtics continue to push for a repeat NBA Championship, Payton Pritchard's growth and role on the team will be a major factor in their success moving forward.