Utah Jazz: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
If or when does the fire sale begin for the Utah Jazz?
All offseason long, there were whispers that the Utah Jazz were shopping several of their players. In the end, Utah didn't pull the trigger on any deals. However, heading into the start of the season, I can't help but wonder if that's going to be a big storyline for the team at some point - especially if they get off to a slow start to the year or if they arrive at the NBA Trade Deadline with the need to shake up their roster. And with several tradable veterans in their rotation, it wouldn't be all that surprising if the Jazz did embark on a "fire sale" at some point before the NBA Trade Deadline.
One of the bigger storylines heading into the start of the season will revolve around the Jazz's potential role as a seller in this year's trade season. It could be difficult for Utah to sneak into the race for the playoffs in the Western Conference and this is a team that may be better off being a seller this season.
That said, it's almost impossible to predict how this front office is going to operate in-season. But that's part of the intrigue that surrounds the Jazz heading into this year.