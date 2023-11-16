NBA Rumors: 5 Head coaches that shockingly may already be on the hot seat
J.B. Bickerstaff, Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are another team that entered the season with high expectations. And with an impending decision regarding Donovan Mitchell’s future still needing to be made, it only added more intrigue and pressure for the team to start the year. So far, the Cavs have not responded well. They’re 5-6 through the first 11 games of the season and have not looked anything like a promising contender in the Eastern Conference.
In a big spot, the Cavs are coming up short. And if this trend continues over the next few weeks, you can bet that the whispers surrounding J.B. Bickerstaff and his job are only going to grow. Bickerstaff is entering his fourth full season as the Cavs coach and after leading the team to an impressive 51-game win season a year ago, you can’t help but question their sluggish start to the year.
It’ll be interesting to see how this season ends up playing out for the Cavs but it’s clear they don’t have much time to mess around. Maybe Bickerstaff doesn’t end up being the scapegoat but that’s generally the way it goes if a team falls short of expectations in the Association.