3 High-profile NBA stars with the most to gain entering the playoffs

Three notable NBA stars who have the most to gain for their respective resumes heading into the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

March Madness is often referred to as the "One Shining Moment" for the college players across the tournament, but the same can be said about the NBA Playoffs, where players have the chance to show out with everybody watching and change their perceptions forever.

Every year, there are a few players that take a big leap in the playoffs, earning them more respect and attention as some of the top players in the game. Last year, Jaylen Brown, Luka Doncic, Tyrese Haliburton, and Anthony Edwards were a few of the stars who gained the most respect in the playoffs— all are talked about in a brighter light based on the incredible performances they put forth.

This season, there are several players with tons to gain, but I believe there are three clear stars who stand out at the front of the pack. As the NBA Playoffs quickly approach, we explore three notable stars with the most to gain heading into the postseason.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having one of the best seasons in recent memory when you take into account his statistical excellence and his team's unbelievable record (65-13). A deep playoff run would cement his 2024-25 in the conversation as the greatest in NBA history.

SGA is currently averaging 32.8 points per game. No player has ever won the championship while averaging that many points - not Kareem, not Wilt, and not even Jordan. In fact, only Wilt, Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, and Luka Doncic have reached the Finals with such an average. Additionally, with the Thunder having the potential to reach 69-13 if they win out, winning the Finals would make SGA the sixth-winningest player in a single season in NBA history (85 wins).

If SGA performs in the playoffs and goes on to win a championship, he will instantly elevate himself to being the face of the NBA and will prove all of the doubters wrong that said the Thunder were too young, that they needed a proven second option to help SGA, and that he flops too much. Nobody has more to gain than him.