6 NBA rookies who are flashing star potential through the first week of pre-season
There are six rookies who have already shown flashes of potential through the first week of NBA pre-season.
The NBA's regular season is less than two weeks away and the pre-season slate has given many fans across the league much to be excited about. Through the first week of pre-season, there have been many storylines that have begun to unfold. One of the biggest, for many teams, revolves around the overlooked 2024 rookie class.
Considered a "bad" draft class, there are several rookies who have already begun to make waves during their pre-season debuts. In this article, we'll explore six rookies who have already begun to show flashes of promise through the first week of the NBA's pre-season action.
Rob Dillingham, Minnesota Timberwolves
Pre-season stats: 2 G, 14 points, 6.5 assists, 36% 3PT
The Minnesota Timberwolves made one of the boldest moves on NBA Draft night in which they traded into the top 10 in a deal with the San Antonio Spurs to select Rob Dillingham. At least through the first couple of pre-season games, that decision does look like it has a chance to pay off for the Wolves sooner rather than later.
Through two games, Dillingham has shown real promise in the pre-season for the Wolves. He's shown both the ability to be an intriguing scorer and playmaker. He could quickly emerge as a key guard for the team opposite of Anthony Edwards.