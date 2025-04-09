9 Tantalizing playoff matchups NBA fans should be rooting for this postseason

Exploring nine potential NBA playoff matchups that fans everywhere should be rooting to see come to fruition.

The start of the NBA Playoffs is right around the corner. While there are some teams that have their seeding locked up, there are a handful of other teams that are fighting for their playoff lives. As we inch closer and closer to the start of the postseason, which will begin with the Play-In Tournament on April 15 and the official start of the NBA Playoffs on April 19, it's only natural to begin to look ahead. In this article, we'l explore nine potential (and plausible) playoff matchups that NBA fans across the league should want to see come to life this year.

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Who wouldn't want to see two of the most talented young teams in the league face off against each other in a potential first-round NBA Playoff series? A seven-game series between the Rockets and the Wolves would not only give us a preview of what might be to come in the Western Conference in the future, but it would also have the chance to be a pretty good series.

As Anthony Edwards continues to establish himself as a superstar, this is the type of first-round series where we could see other young players equally make a name for themselves. This could be one of those coming-out series for the likes of the young Rockets. If this series were to take place, it wouldn't be surprising to see Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, or even Jalen Green take that next step in their development on the playoff stage.