Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder set to square off in NBA Finals preview

The two hottest teams in the NBA are set to face off Wednesday in what should be a highly anticipated showdown and a possible NBA Finals preview. The Oklahoma City Thunder are riding a franchise-record 15-game winning streak they hope to extend it to 16 as they will face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Star guard Donovan Mitchell and company own the best record in the NBA at 31-4 as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is hot on their trail with a 30-5 mark. This game should prove to be a statement game for both squads and could very well set the tone for the rest of the season.

SGA, J-Will and company delivers when it matters most

Even though the Thunder defeated the Celtics on their home floor, it still proved to be a huge win for them as the Celtics are one of the best road teams in the league. Even though that victory against the defending champs was an important one, the Thunder understood that it's only one win and that they can't afford to decline or get complacent.

The way this team swarms the ball defensively shares the ball on offense and with the absurd amount of crafty scorers they have are all impressive and have largely attributed to their overall success. When their defense is running on all cylinders, their offense is good, it's that simple.

When asked about what is it about himself that allows him to play like he does from wire to wire in high-leverage games SGA expressed his willingness to play amongst the best after defeating the world champs.

"I like to compete. I can do a little of it all. I like to play and go against the best and see where I stand, how good I really am. That's all it comes down to. They've done things we have dreamt about doing and there is no way to get there without playing teams and competing against teams like that. That's what I wake up for. That's what I play he game for." Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SGA and Jalen Williams thrive in transition as they both place in the top 15 in the NBA in points per game in transition, not to mention how they score so easily when passing out of the mid-post and all the back-door lobs they get. Look for the Thunder to try and push the ball in transition.

SGA is indeed the Thunder's best player but Williams has been slept on for far too long as he is finally getting some well-deserved recognition for his contributions. He can score, pass, rebound, defend, and literally does everything on the court. It would be quite the travesty if Williams isn't named to what would be his 1st NBA All-Star appearance as he has been just that good.

The Thunder's defense was able to hold the Celtics to 19.6 percent from behind the arc, but now they will have to have a repeat performance against a Cavs team that owns the highest three-point percentage in the NBA. SGA, Williams, Cason Wallace, and Lugentz Dort will have their work cut out for them once again, but if they are able to defend as they did against the Celtics, they should come out victorious.

Donovan Mitchell may carry the team but Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen bring the heart and soul

One note to pay attention to is the Cavs' record against teams in the West. They are a combined 10-0 against the Mavericks, Lakers, Warriors, and Nuggets and hope to continue their Western Conference dominance against the Thunder.

Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson has his team playing with a simple winning formula of ball movement, finding the open man, getting good looks at the basket, and being able to execute at an elite level. It's amazing what Atkinson has done with this group in just a short amount of time, and if this team is able to remain healthy, this Cavs team will prove to be a scary matchup for anyone.

Donovan Mitchell is the engine that pushes this Cavs team and an argument can be made about him being the best shooting guard in the league. It's also surprising that he hasn't received a lot of consideration for MVP despite leading the Cavs to the best record in the NBA.

Entering this game the Cavs could employ a similar strategy to the one the Milwaukee Bucks used against the Thunder during the NBA Cup Final when they took advantage of the absence of Thunder big man Chet Holmgren as Bucks All-NBA forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had his way as he put up a triple-double with 26 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists. Without a legit rim protector, Antetokounmpo was able to score at will in the post and whenever the Thunder sent the double-team at him he simply kicked the ball out to the perimeter shooters for wide-open looks. He was also a menace defensively as the Thunder struggled to score as they held them to only 81 points.

The Cavs have two players in their frontcourt who could combine their efforts and do similar damage. Cavs forward Evan Mobley has performed at an all-star level and is currently averaging 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists over his last 5 games. He has performed particularly well against the Thunder as he has put up 19.2 points and 10.8 rebounds in six games against them. Mobley continues to make that superstar leap as Atkinson has figured out a way to unleash his potential. Mitchell may be the team's best player but Mobley is the most dominant.

Jarrett Allen is also another player who can turn it up on both ends. He usually takes care of the dirty work on the defensive end but Allen is capable of scoring 20-plus on any given night. He has truly blossomed as a playmaker and that subtle improvement in his game helps keep the team afloat whenever Mitchell, Mobley, or Darius Garland are out of the game.