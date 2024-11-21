Latest Khris Middleton update makes his return to Bucks even more of a mystery
The latest injury update for Khris Middleton makes his return more of a mystery than it offers any more clarity for the Milwaukee Bucks.
With the way the reporting had been trending, it does seem as if Khris Middleton is inching closer and closer to a return to the lineup for the Milwaukee Bucks. When exactly that will happen still remains a mystery, though. Despite the encouraging recent updates, the Bucks still may not have a clear understanding of when they could expect their All-Star caliber wing back in their rotation.
The Bucks have found themselves in a downward spiral for much of this season. Through the first 15 games of the season, the Bucks are 6-9 and have struggled to find any sort of consistency throughout the young season. It's already been reported that the team is scouring the trade market in an attempt to find an upgrade to the roster but before making any rash moves, you'd have to assume they are waiting to see how they look when Middleton returns.
Khris Middleton injury update is a bit confusing
When that could be is still very much a mystery and the recent update on his injury didn't add any more clarity to the situation. According to the latest update from ESPN's Shams Charania, Middleton has been medically clear "for a period of time." That's good news. But the second part of this report or update is what makes this entire situation all the more confusing. Added to that report, Shams says that Middleton is "still working to feel physically ready" before he makes his season debut.
In theory, Middleton has been cleared by the doctors but still isn't in a place where he feels ready to make his return to the floor. This is odd but not exactly surprising. It's probably something we've seen in the past when players need a little extra time to get their mental state where it needs to be. After all, recovering from surgery on both your ankles can't be an easy scenario to grasp.
It has to be difficult and is one of those situations where your mind has to be up to par with how one is recovering physically. In a sense, it's difficult to blame Middleton for what he's working through. But because of the Bucks' slow start to the season, it's understandable to get a bit impatient. The Bucks need Middleton back. But it does appear as if Middleton is going to need a little more time.
While this situation is not ideal, the good news is that Middleton is getting closer to returning to the floor. The Bucks may not have a cemented timeline for when he will make his season debut but it does seem to be getting closer. If that was not the case, I'm not sure this update would've been given. All that said, it doesn't make this entire situation less of a mystery.