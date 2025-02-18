NBA: 5 Teams with easiest, toughest remaining schedules post All-Star break

As the NBA All-Star break quickly comes to a close, we explore five teams with the easiest and toughest remaining schedules.

Just like that, we're on to the final stretch of the 2024-25 NBA season. The NBA All-Star break is practically over and most teams across the league have roughly 26-28 games left before the postseason. This is when we see teams either turn it on to improve their postseason positioning or fade into the lottery group. With the NBA schedule set to resume, we take a look at the five teams with the easiest and most difficult remaining schedules heading into the final stretch of the season.

Teams with the easiest remaining schedules

5. Minnesota Timberwolves (SOS - .474)

4. Philadelphia 76ers (SOS - .474)

3. Boston Celtics (SOS - .465)

2. Washington Wizards (SOS - .447)

1. Toronto Raptors (SOS - .398)

Having an easy schedule won't guarantee anything for a team but it could go a long way in helping spark a team down the stretch. For example, the Toronto Raptors or Washington Wizards having the easiest remaining schedules in the league won't mean much. However, for a team like the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves, who are fighting for their playoff lives, having a weak schedule could very well help them down the stretch.

Even for a team like the Boston Celtics, having a weak schedule could help them tune up for their title defense. The Celtics may not be able to catch the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference but building confidence could do a team that has struggled with some inconsistency wonders down the stretch.

Teams with the toughest remaining schedules

5. LA Clippers (SOS - .532)

4. Memphis Grizzlies (SOS - .533)

3. Denver Nuggets (SOS - .533)

2. Sacramento Kings (SOS - .533)

1. Phoenix Suns (SOS - .541)

Similar to having an easy schedule, just because a team has a difficult schedule, that doesn't mean it's the end of the world for them. However, it could certainly hurt a team's chance to cement a playoff spot down the stretch. Interestingly enough, each of the five teams with the toughest remaining schedules is fighting for a playoff spot.

It will be interesting to see how that ends up impacting every one of these teams down the stretch. Perhaps most interesting, it's the Phoenix Suns with the toughest remaining schedule. The argument could be made that they're the team that has underwhelmed the most so far this season.