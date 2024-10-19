NBA: Every team's projected starting lineup for opening night
Dallas Mavericks
Projected starting lineup: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II
Even though it's not 100 percent a certainty just yet, I do believe this is the starting 5 that the Dallas Mavericks will eventually land on heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. The one question falls at the center position. But after a strong rookie season, Dereck Lively II has done more than enough to cement his worth as the starter for the team at the 5.
It wouldn't be surprising if Daniel Gafford did see some time as the starter but the upside with Lively is too good for the Mavs to not consider when making their ultimate decision.
Denver Nuggets
Projected starting lineup: Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic
Even after losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency, the Denver Nuggets are pretty locked in with their starting 5. The one question mark for the team falls at the shooting guard position. Will it be Christian Braun or Julian Strawther? At least at the start of the year, it's probably going to be Braun who gets the first look as the starter.
Braun has more experience and deserves the first shot to fill the void left by KCP. That said, don't be surprised if we get to a point this season where the Nuggets are open to experimenting with other players at the position.