NBA Mock Draft: Dallas Mavericks officially win lottery as chaos unfolds

After the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, Cooper Flagg's future becomes much clearer. Here is our latest NBA Mock Draft.

Well, there's finally clarity atop the 2025 NBA Draft. Now that the NBA Draft Lottery has officially come and gone, we're getting a clearer picture of what we can expect from this year's NBA Draft. After months of speculation, the Dallas Mavericks earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Of note, the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs also jumped into the top 4, while the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards took huge tumbles as the rest of the draft order was settled on lottery night.

Here are the official lottery results:

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Houston Rockets (via PHO)

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC)

14. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL)

Now that the draft order is officially set, it's going to be much simpler in attempting to predict how the NBA Draft will unravel. Taking our first swing in the post-lottery draft world, we take a look at what we could seemingly expect now that there's some much-needed clarity in our fresh NBA Mock Draft.

1. Dallas Mavericks - Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

Finally, we get some much-needed clarity at the top of the NBA Draft. After months of speculation, Cooper Flagg now has a likely place that he will be calling his home to begin his NBA career. On paper, Flagg will be a huge boost to the Dallas Mavericks. A prospect who could end up changing the trajectory of a franchise, there's much to be optimistic about when it comes to Flagg. He doesn't have many, if any, holes in his game and translates as a player who could burst onto NBA stardom sooner rather than later.

2. San Antonio Spurs - Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

There will be some disappointment from the franchise because they weren't able to secure the No. 1 overall pick, but Dylan Harper is not just a consolation prize. Harper would probably be the top pick in many other NBA Draft classes, and he'll have a chance to prove his worth right away. On a team where he's likely going to be the starter from day 1, Harper is going to be able to showcase his strong ability to change the game on the offensive end of the floor while also being a capable defender on the other end of the floor. The San Antonio Spurs may not be over the moon finishing with the second overall pick, but they shouldn't be depressed either.