NBA Mock Draft: Huge change in the top 3; 76ers get a steal in the top-5

In the latest edition of our NBA Mock Draft, there's a huge change in the top 3, and the Philadelphia 76ers get a possible steal at No. 5 overall.

The NCAA Basketball season is nearly in the books, and that only means one thing - the pre-draft process will soon be officially underway. Over the next few weeks, especially as the NBA's regular season draws to an end, there's going to be more and more hype growing surrounding the 2025 NBA Draft. A class that is widely considered to be quite strong, there's plenty of promise for several tanking teams heading into the NBA Draft.

How it will all unfold still remains to be seen. However, there is a chance that this year's NBA Draft could go down as one of the most intriguing classes in recent years. While there may not be much mystery at the top, the argument can be made that the draft will truly begin with the No. 3 overall pick. After the top 2, there is plenty of uncertainty revolving around how the draft will unravel. As we dig deeper into this year's ever-evolving draft class, let's explore our latest NBA Mock Draft.

1. Utah Jazz - Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

There's not much mystery at the top of the 2025 NBA Draft. The biggest question revolves around which team will end up winning the draft lottery for the right to select Cooper Flagg, the top prize of this year's class. For now, it appears the Utah Jazz are zeroing in on having one of the best odds to earn the No. 1 overall pick. Again, nothing truly matters until we get more clarity after the draft lottery. For now, it would be a huge win for the Jazz to earn the right to select Flagg. Pairing him alongside Lauri Markkanen could help create one of the best dynamic duos on the wing in the Western Conference.

2. Washington Wizards - Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

Even if the Washington Wizards don't get the No. 1 pick, Dylan Harper would be a strong consolation prize for the team. He's the type of prospect at the guard position that would inject much hope and excitement into the franchise. He has the skill set to be a foundational lead guard and one who could completely alter the future of an organization. For a Wizards team that is looking for a new direction, Harper would be an excellent addition. The prize of this year's NBA Draft is certainly Flagg, but Harper is the type of future star that would move the needle as well.