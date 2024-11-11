NBA MVP Power Rankings: Kevin Durant off to hot start; Jayson Tatum deserves flowers
In the first edition of our NBA MVP power rankings, Kevin Durant is off to a hot start and it's time to give Jayson Tatum his flowers.
Roughly three weeks into the regular season, most teams have played around 10 games so far. At this point, while there may not be a completely clear indication of what we can expect this season, there are some signs that this year's NBA MVP race could be quite fascinating. Looking at the league's landscape this could be the first time that a player not named Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, or Giannis Antetokounmpo will win the award since 2018.
A plethora of young superstars are beginning to blossom into potential MVP candidates and there are a few old faces that are possibly making one more strong run to win the award. As we quickly approach the one-month mark of the season, we take an early look at where the race for the NBA MVP award stands in the Association. And we begin with a handful of honorable mentions.
NBA MVP honorable mentions
Anthony Davis - The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an uneven start to the season but if this team can string together some wins, there's a case to be made that Anthony Davis should get some NBA MVP love. As the primary focus of the offense, AD has gotten off to a great start to the season and continues to be a force on the defensive end of the floor as well.
Nikola Jokic - Shaking off a slow start to the season, it wouldn't be an NBA MVP list without mentioning Nikola Jokic. Now that the Denver Nuggets are beginning to hit their stride as a team, winning seven of their last eight games, I'd imagine we're going to see Jokic rise up these rankings over the next few weeks.
Luka Doncic - The Dallas Mavericks are still trying to find their footing with their retooled core, but Luka Doncic continues to be one of the most dominating forces in the NBA. And as long as that remains to be the case, he should definitely deserve some NBA MVP love. If the Mavs are able to get on a roll over the next couple of months, Luka will have a strong argument for the award.
Giannis Antetokounmpo - The Milwaukee Bucks have gotten off to a truly forgettable start to the season but Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be one of the most lethal players on both ends of the floor. Giannis is once again off to an explosive start on the offensive end of the floor and if the Bucks can solve their issues, he will naturally rise up this list.