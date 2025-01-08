NBA Rumors: 4 Surprising teams Bradley Beal should be willing to waive his NTC for

NBA Rumors: Exploring four somewhat surprising teams Bradley Beal should be willing to waive his no-trade clause for ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

With the NBA Trade Deadline less than a month away, one of the worst-kept secrets across the league is that the Phoenix Suns desperately want to trade for Jimmy Butler. There's only one problem with that entire plan - if the Suns are going to be able to trade for Jimmy, they need to find a landing spot for Bradley Beal. The Miami Heat are not interested in Beal as compensation for Jimmy and his no-trade clause makes the entire situation that much more complicated.

If Phoenix is going to land Jimmy ahead of the trade deadline, they almost certainly have to find a place to send Beal - and one that he's willing to waive his NTC for. That could prove to be a difficult task but not one that should be considered entirely impossible.

Bradley Beal should serious consider waiving his no-trade clause

The early whispers are that Beal would consider trading his no-trade clause for Los Angeles, Miami, Denver, and possibly a few other teams. From all indications, though, he does seem serious about dictating where he is traded if it comes to that. Naturally, he's going to have a limited set of teams he's willing to be traded to. However, I'd argue he should be open to a few more teams than the ones that are likely to be on his list. Let's explore four "surprising" teams that Beal should be willing to waive his no-trade for at the deadline.

Orlando Magic

Two things can be true about the Orlando Magic right now. One, they could be considered one of the best young, emerging teams in the league. Two, they could also be a team that could very much use a veteran star to help fortify their inexperience for a potential playoff run. Does that mean the Magic would want to aggressively pursue Beal? Not necessarily but Beal should be open to such a trade.

Beal could be viewed as a player that fits what the Magic need in the backcourt. His contract certainly complicates things but there's no question Orlando would be able to find a fit with his offensive talent. Beal could be a fun addition next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Sacramento Kings

I'm not sure how realistic it would be to expect the Sacramento Kings to pull off a trade for Bradley Beal, but there's no question he should be open to the idea of playing for the team. If he could emerge as somewhat of a saving piece for the team, it would go a long way in helping him repair his reputation across the league.

Sacramento may not be Los Angeles but it still is in California. It can't be that bad, especially if Beal would still be playing for a playoff contender. It's not the losing environment that he found himself in with the Washington Wizards.

Detroit Pistons

After losing Jaden Ivey to injury, it's pretty clear that if the Detroit Pistons are going to keep an NBA Play-In Tournament pace, they're going to need to make some sort of upgrade ahead of the trade deadline. Adding a player like Bradley Beal could make a ton of sense for the Pistons. And if there is any team that could afford his contract, it's probably the Pistons.

If the Pistons are able to land Beal, who will help on their push for the playoffs this season, while also adding a young prospect or draft capital in the process, it would be a win-win for them. Why should Beal consider waiving his no-trade clause for the Pistons? Detroit would be a much better fit for him from a basketball sense and he'd be able to reemerge as a primary offensive option again. With the Pistons, Beal could go a long way in resurrecting his reputation across the league as one of the most dynamic offensive players in the league.

San Antonio Spurs

I'm not sure how willing the San Antonio Spurs would be willing to accept Beal's final two years of his contract but if the Suns (or a third team) would be willing to attach draft capital to it, perhaps there is a path toward a deal working. And from Beal's perspective, he should be open to playing in San Antonio with Victor Wembanyama.

At 18-18, the Spurs are right in the mix for a spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. If San Antonio is looking for a veteran star who could help push this team to another level, there's reason to believe that Beal would be a fit. Beal could take the reins as somewhat of a savior for the Spurs as they look to make a return to the postseason. At this point in his career, playing for a stable like the Spurs could do Beal some good - especially in anticipation of hitting the free-agent market again in a couple of years.

At this point, the Suns may end up begging Beal to waive his no-trade clause ahead of the trade deadline. But even aside from the teams that he's already reportedly open to doing so for, there are a few others he should strongly consider being traded to. Will that end up happening? That remains to be seen.