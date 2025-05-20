NBA Rumors: 9 Soon-to-be free agents smart teams should avoid at all costs

Josh Giddey, restricted

The Chicago Bulls are in a very undesirable situation heading into the NBA offseason. With a big decision to make on Josh Giddey, the Bulls, in many ways, have their hands tied. After making the bold move for him last offseason, the Bulls almost certainly have to re-sign him this offseason. Either that, or they have to find a sign-and-trade move that makes sense. But with the contract that he's going to demand on the restricted trade market, that could prove to be a difficult task to pull off.

When it comes to the warning against Giddey, I'd throw the Bulls in that mix, too. Giddey is a good player, but he's going to demand upwards of $30-plus million per season. That's going to put the Bulls in a tough place as they look to build out this roster. Could Chicago pay Giddey and still build around him? Probably, but they'd also need Giddey to take another big step forward in his development as a player. To be perfectly honest, I'm not sure his ceiling is much higher than he's already shown.

Malik Beasley, unrestricted

Coming off arguably the best and most complete season of his career, Malik Beasley is in line for a big free-agency payout. The big question for Beasley is whether it will come from the Detroit Pistons or another team. While the Pistons may want to keep continuity on their roster heading into next season, I'd be hesitant to pay Beasley the big-money contract that he's likely going to demand on the open market this summer.

While he enjoyed the most consistent season of his career this year, the odds that he'll be able to keep this level of play up heading into next season are probably low. If the first eight years of his career are any indication, this season was more of a right situation at the right time for Beasley and probably an aberration rather than a trend of things to come. Could Beasley surprise the masses and have another great season next year? Sure. But I do believe the odds of that happening are probably not high. And giving him a significant amount of money could end up being a huge mistake.