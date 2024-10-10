NBA Rumors: Ja Morant suffers injury scare but is expected to be ready for opener
After a forgetful 2023-24 NBA season, the Memphis Grizzlies are one potential dark horse in the Western Conference. Assuming the team will be healthier this season, the Grizzlies will have an opportunity to reemerge as a championship contender in the Western Conference this year. If Memphis is going to do so, most of their hopes hinge on Ja Morant, who only played in nine regular-season games last year (due to an early-season suspension and then a season-ending injury).
Entering this season with a huge chip on his shoulder, Morant could very much be on a mission - to prove his doubters wrong and help resurrect the Grizzlies as a contender in the West. If he's going to do so this season, there's one thing he'll have to do first - figure out a way to remain healthy. As he begins on that path, he may have avoided a potential pre-season disaster.
In a pre-season game, Morant suffered a mild ankle sprain that the team will reportedly be cautious with. However, at least for now, there are no concerns about this being a long-term issue and Morant is still very much on track to be ready for the season-opener.
The Memphis Grizzlies' struggles
After an injury-riddled season, the Grizzlies finished with a 27-55 record in the Western Conference last season. The hope is that with a healthier roster, the Grizzlies will be able to bounce back from such a forgetful season. While that will all begin with a healthy Morant, the Grizzlies are going to need the supporting cast to also step up in a big way. And that includes rookie center Zach Edey who, at least for now, is expected to be the team's starting center.
The Grizzlies selected Edey with a top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and was the team's marquee addition of the offseason. For a team that doesn't have a natural center besides Edey, it's easy to see how much of a role he may have to play from the onset.
Memphis will also need the likes of Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. to play big supporting roles this season. But, above all, what the Grizzlies missed most last season was Morant. He's the heart and soul of this team and if he's not healthy, Memphis has no shot to compete in the West.