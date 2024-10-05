Memphis Grizzlies: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
After a disappointing season, we explore two season-defining questions and one bold prediction for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Coming off a season to forget, the Memphis Grizzlies will be playing for a lot heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. Perhaps most importantly, they'll be looking to prove that their core is good enough to compete with the rest of the championship contenders in the Western Conference. With how much the rest of the West has progressed since the last time the Grizzlies were in the postseason playing meaningful games, that's far from a guarantee.
But heading into the start of the season, that will be the priority for Memphis. With pre-season underway, we'll explore two season-defining questions and make one bold prediction for the Grizzlies.
Is Ja Morant back and ready to focus on basketball?
One of the bigger questions for the Memphis Grizzlies heading into the start of the season revolves around whether Ja Morant will be able to remain healthy and if he'll be able to focus on basketball. If he can, there's reason to believe that perhaps the Grizzlies will be able to bounce back this season. But if not, there could be some big questions for the team to answer heading into next offseason.
If Morant does look like his superstar self, the Grizzlies should be in good hands this season. But how he looks will certainly have a huge impact in how successful the team will be this year.