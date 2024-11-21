NBA Rumors: Latest news suggests 76ers may be in the midst of a lost season
NBA Rumors: The latest bombshell may be the final nail in the coffin for the Philadelphia 76ers' season.
In many ways, the season never truly began for the Philadelpiha 76ers. At 2-12, the season may already be over for the Sixers. It's not because they don't have the talent to compete with the rest of the Eastern Conference. It's not because their coaching staff is doing a bad job. It's not even because their big 3 don't fit as a unit. If the Sixers' season is indeed over, it will largely be due to the fact that they simply can't stay healthy.
More than a month into the regular season, that continues to be the narrative surrounding this team. And the latest news may be the final straw to break the Sixers' back. After Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George all missed various times due to different injuries to start the season, it's now being reported that the latter is expected to miss more time. During the team's loss at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night, PG left the game with a knee injury.
As he prepares to go back on the mend, it's been determined that PG suffered a similar injury that he dealt with at the start of the season which forced him to miss three weeks. If PG is going to miss another few weeks, it's only going to dig this team into a bigger early-season hole. At that point, it could spell the end for the team's chances to make any noise in the Eastern Conference.
An altered outlook for the Philadelphia 76ers
Let's be completely honest. If PG does miss another few weeks and the team continues to sputter a bit, the Sixers aren't going to be completely out of contention to potentially make a run to the playoffs in the East. However, it would be increasingly unlikely that the Sixers are going to be able to snatch one of the top 4 seeds in the conference heading into the postseason.
And as we saw last season, we know how important it is for any team to secure a top spot. The last thing the Sixers would want is a difficult first-round matchup against the likes of the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, or even the New York Knicks. That would not make their chances at making a deep run any easier. What the Sixers may have on their hands at the moment is a lost season.
Nothing has gone right so far this season for the Sixers and at this rate, it's hard to envision how that is going to change much. At the bare minimum, before anything, the big question for the Sixers revolved around health. They've failed on that front time and time again just one month into the season. Things haven't looked great for the Sixers so far this season and they've been dealt another huge hurdle to overcome.