NBA Rumors: P.J. Tucker could have surprisingly strong market under this 1 scenario

NBA Rumors: Under one scenario, there could be a surprisingly strong market for P.J. Tucker.
Even without Kawhi Leonard, who will be sidelined for an indefinite amount of time as he recovers from injury, the LA Clippers have gotten off to a pretty solid start to the season. They've logged a couple of impressive wins over the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers but there are still questions about this team moving forward - especially in the deep Western Conference.
One player that is clearly not part of the team's immediate or long-term plans is P.J. Tucker. He has yet to play in a game this season and has been given permission (by the team) to seek a trade. As you would expect, that's probably going to be a nearly impossible task. Tucker is 39 years old and is due $11-plus million this season. You'd find it extremely difficult to find teams that are willing to trade assets for a 39-year-old player right now.
While there may not be a natural trade market at the moment for Tucker, there is one scenario in which he could be a highly sought-after candidate. According to Marc Stein, there could be a flurry of teams interested in Tucker if he were to hit the open market after being bought out by the Clippers. Among those flurry of teams are the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, and Philadelphia 76ers.
The most likely outcome for P.J. Tucker
It's hard to predict what the ultimate outcome will be for LA and Tucker but at this point, it's hard to imagine him playing another game for the Clippers. The big question is whether the Clippers will find a trade partner or if they'll have to buy him out after the NBA Trade Deadline. Either way, Tucker has almost certainly played his last game for LA.
A buyout likely take place sooner or later. I can't imagine the Clippers are going to want to waste the roster spot all season long, especially if they expect to be in the playoff race. And if Tucker does hit the open market, nearly every playoff team with a need in the frontcourt should be interested. At this point in his career, you'd imagine that Tucker is going to sign with the team that gives him not only the best shot to win a title but also a role in which he'll actually break a rotation.
Whether that ideal opportunity will present itself but at least it does appear as if he's going to have suitors.