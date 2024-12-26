NBA Rumors: 3 Viable trade deadline moves to make the Spurs a dangerous West threat

NBA Rumors: Exploring three potential trade deadline moves the San Antonio Spurs can make to emerge as a dangerous Western Conference team.

Victor Wembanyama played the part of a superstar on Christmas Day as he had a pretty big coming-out party against the New York Knicks. Wemby finished with 42 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, and four blocks. However, as the game clock ticked to zero, it was the Knicks that prevailed in a pretty exciting game to open the NBA's Christmas Day slate. Even with Wemby going off and looking like the best player on the floor, it was pretty clear that the San Antonio Spurs remain one big move away from being a real threat in the West.

If the Spurs want to make some noise in the West this season, Wemby needs that legit supporting star to help push this team forward. While it may not be likely for that to materialize before the NBA Trade Deadline, perhaps there is a path toward it happening. In this article, we'll explore three viable blockbuster trade candidates who could help the Spurs find that supporting star next to Wemby to take the Spurs to an entirely different level as a dark horse threat in the West.

3 Blockbuster trade deadline targets to help the San Antonio Spurs move the needle

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Dating back to the offseason, there were some rumors that linked Trae Young to the San Antonio Spurs. Ultimately, the Atlanta Hawks didn't end up trading their superstar guard and kept him on the roster. But even as the Hawks have shown some positive signs this season, their future is far from a certainty. And Young remains at the center of all the questions revolving around the team's future.

If the Hawks are at least somewhat open to trading Young, the Spurs should be interested. At the very least, they should be willing to make a phone call to test the trade waters. Young could help revolutionize the offense around Wemby and would certainly make life for him that much easier on that end of the floor. If the Spurs are looking for a huge upgrade to their backcourt, Young should be on the team's shortlist.

De'Aaron Fox

There have already been some whispers that the Spurs could be eyeing a potential pursuit of De'Aaron Fox via trade. Whether or not those whispers prove to be accurate remains to be seen but at least on paper, there are many reasons why Fox would fit right in with what San Antonio could theoretically be searching for as they scour the trade market.

Fox fits the timeline for Wemby because he's ready to win. Even though he still has room to develop, he's already playing at a superstar level. Adding Fox to the equation would give the team an established star at the point guard position that they don't currently have on their roster. Fox would also help legitimize this team as a dark horse threat in the Western Conference.

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Can you imagine what a motivated Jimmy Butler could look like on a new team? Not even just a new team but perhaps one lead by Gregg Popovich (assuming he's able to make a return to the bench) and one with Victor Wembanyama. You can bet that if or wherever Jimmy is traded, he's going to play with a significant chip on his shoulder. That's exactly the type of player that San Antonio could be looking for to help them take a huge step forward in the Western Conference.

Where it doesn't make a ton of sense is when you consider his age and contract situation. For as much as the Spurs may seem like a fit for a rebirthed Jimmy, there could be some natural hesitation because of his uncertain future. But, if the Spurs are ready to take a risk, Jimmy is a player who certainly should be on their radar.