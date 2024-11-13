NBA Trade Rumors: 2 Notable centers linked to Lakers as depth issues linger
NBA Trade Rumors: Two starting-caliber centers continue to be linked to the Los Angeles Lakers as their depth issues linger.
The Los Angeles Lakers have had ups and downs through the first few weeks of the regular season. However, even despite the continued struggles at times, the Lakers should be encouraged about how they've started the season. And with the right move or two before the stretch run, this is a team that could seemingly make a run in the Western Conference - especially with how wide open the conference appears at the top.
Finding the right move could prove to be difficult, though. To be quite honest, the argument could be made that that is the one issue that has been the most detrimental to the Lakers in the last couple of seasons. The hope is that something will change heading into this year's trade deadline season. And if there's one area in which the Lakers need the most help, it's along the frontline. As you would expect, there's already a growing list of potential targets coming together for the Lakers.
During the Hoop Collective podcast, NBA reporter Dave McMenamin noted that both Jonas Valanciunas and Robert Williams III are two starting-caliber centers who could be in the mix for the Lakers as we inch closer to the NBA Trade Deadline. Valanciunas has been a name linked to the Lakers before and there's a growing chance he could end up being traded by the Washington Wizards before the deadline. Williams is another trade deadline candidate that could arise, especially with Deandre Ayton and Donvaon Clingan already on the roster in Portland.
Will much are the Los Angeles Lakers willing to give up in a trade?
At least for now, it does appear as if the center market is going to be there for the Lakers heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. The big question is whether or not the Lakers are truly motivated to get a deal done. And that will ultimately be answered by how much the Lakers are willing to give up in a deal. If the Lakers are willing to part ways with any of their future first-round picks,
In the past, the Lakers have been hesitant to include any first-round picks in any trades for non-stars. If that is going to continue to be the case, it's hard to imagine how the Lakers are going to pull off any deal for a starting center. But if the front office is open toward changing their stance or if there's any wiggle room at all, the opportunity will be there for the Lakers to upgrade a position that desperately needs to be addressed.
Ultimately, this huge decision could come down to whether or not the decision-makers believe the Lakers are a starting center away from potentially contending in the Western Conference. With the Oklahoma City Thunder hurting after the loss of Chet Holmgren and no other team running away as the favorites, perhaps there is a small glimmer of hope for Los Angeles.