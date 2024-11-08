NBA Trade Rumors: 2 Offensive-minded wings floated as possible Lakers targets
NBA Trade Rumors: Two offensive-minded wings have been floated as potential NBA Trade Deadline targets for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Under new head coach J.J. Redick, the Los Angeles Lakers got off to a surprisingly good start to the season. However, after winning their first three games, it's almost as if the honeymoon stage for the team has ended. The Lakers are reeling, having lost four of their last five games. If this trend continues, the evidence that this team needs to make an in-season upgrade is going to be too much to deny.
At this rate, it would be wise if the Lakers already did begin to do their due diligence on potential players they could target at the NBA Trade Deadline. There are several concerns across the team's roster and there could be a number of possibilities that arise for them leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline. Right now, it could be considered that anything and everything is on the table for the team.
According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, two trade targets that could arise for the Lakers as we inch closer to the trade deadline are Zach LaVine and Cameron Johnson. Both targets could prove to be complicated for the Lakers to find a deal that makes sense, but they are two names to keep a close eye on. The Lakers have been linked to LaVine in the past and Johnson seems like a natural fit.
Are the Lakers ready to make a win-now move?
LaVine and Johnson are likely just the first two names that will be linked to the Lakers. You'd have to imagine that there are many teams that are going to be linked to Los Angeles over the next couple of months. The question is, will the Lakers end up pulling the trigger on any big move at the deadline? In the past, the Lakers have been patient in waiting for the right move. At last year's trade deadline, the "right" move didn't develop. The Lakers stood pat. It resulted in a first-round playoff exit.
As we inch closer to the trade deadline, you can't help but wonder if that will change this time around. One thing is clear; if the Lakers want to emerge as a championship contender this season, you'd have to imagine that they're going to have to make some sort of in-season upgrade. Whether it's in the frontcourt or on the wing, the Lakers don't have a championship-worthy roster - and that much has been evident as they've lost four of their last five games.
It's impossible to say if adding LaVine or Johnson would significantly raise the team's ceiling. If I had to guess, I'd probably lean no. However, it would be somewhat shocking if the Lakers didn't at least attempt to improve their talent pool. I'd imagine we're going to see the Lakers make some level of move at or before the NBA Trade Deadline. And depending on how the market develops, LaVine and Johnson seem like two names to watch.