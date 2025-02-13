NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Way-too-early offseason favorites for Kevin Durant

NBA Trade Rumors: As the whispers continue to rise, we explore four way-too-early offseason potential landing spots for Kevin Durant.

After it became clear that the Phoenix Suns weren't going to be able to trade Bradley Beal ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, they pivoted toward fielding offers for Kevin Durant. While there were some strong impressions that the Suns were close to trading KD, they ultimately opted against it. However, heading into the offseason, there's a growing sense that this is something the Suns will largely revisit.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, there's a belief across the league that KD is going to be traded this summer. If that does end up being the case, there could be an intriguing market for the All-Star forward. In an attempt to jump ahead of this story, we explore four way-too-early suitors for KD that could emerge as favorites heading into the offseason.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Shortly after the trade deadline came and went, it was reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the teams that tested the market for Kevin Durant. In the end, they were unable to strike a deal for KD. However, considering he would make a ton of sense alongside Anthony Edwards, I can't help but think it's a possibility that the team should absolutely rethink during the offseason.

As the Wolves head into the offseason in which they almost have to make a big upgrade around Edwards, anything and everything should be on the table. That includes potentially mortgaging the future for KD - especially if they feel any type of pressure to surround Edwards with a huge talent upgrade. Minnesota can't replace Karl-Anthony Towns with Julius Randle and expect the team to significantly improve. The NBA doesn't work that way. In a talent-driven league, you'd have to imagine another big move is coming.

If the Wolves want to reopen their championship window over the next couple of seasons, making a bold play for KD could be one course of action heading into the offseason. The only true concern about this possibility is whether they'd have enough tradable assets to make a deal. One thing is for sure; the Wolves are certainly one team to keep a close eye on when it comes to a potential pursuit of KD.