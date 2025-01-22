NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 7 stunning trade deadline deals that will happen

NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting seven stunning moves that will happen at the NBA Trade Deadline.

As we inch past the technical midway point of the NBA season, the trade deadline is going to be here before we know it. Officially, it's the next checkpoint of the regular season. While there are a few big names fueling the rumor mill, it's far from a foregone conclusion that we're going to see an active trade cycle over the next couple of weeks. However, if it is one, there could be a few surprising moves. In this article, we'll predict seven stunning moves that we could see happening leading up to the trade deadline.

7 Stunning NBA Trade Deadline deals to keep an eye on

Houston Rockets make an addition to the frontcourt

The Houston Rockets have been one of the most pleasant surprises in the Western Conference this season. They're currently in a battle to finish as one of the top-3 seeds in the conference standings and could have much more in mind heading into the second half of the season. One somewhat surprising move the Rockets could look to make heading into the NBA Trade Deadline is to swing a deal for Robert Williams III. For a team that many assumed would be a seller at this year's trade deadline, any "buyer" move could be labeled as stunning for the Rockets.

Why this trade should happen: With how the Rockets have played during the first half of this season, I do believe that it would be pretty foolish for this team to not attempt to continue to improve their roster. While they don't have much of a shot at winning an NBA Championship this season, that doesn't mean they can't add another piece that could add some intrigue to their efforts heading into the push toward the postseason. In an attempt to load up in the frontcourt, there are a few reasons why targeting RWIII could work.

For one, he's just 27 years old and would fit pretty close with the timeline of the rest of the roster. He's also a player that could grow into a backup role next season in the event that Steven Adams leaves in free agency (he's in the final year of his deal). Taking a flier on RWIII would be considered the definition of low-risk, high-reward for the Rockets in the frontcourt. Are there questions about his health? Sure, but if he can remain healthy, he could grow into a big piece of this team moving forward.