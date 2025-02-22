NBA Trade Rumors: Predicting 8 Stars who are most likely to demand a trade next

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Earlier this week, there was some speculation that the Memphis Grizzlies could get to a point where they could trade Ja Morant if this season doesn't end as planned. However, Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman quickly shut down those rumors. Still, it's almost impossible to predict how this offseason is going to play out for Memphis without knowing how this season ends for the team. There's no question that they desperately need to find some postseason success to build off of heading into the future.

For the sake of this article, let's say this season ends in the first round of the playoffs again for the Grizzlies. That will make the team's record with Morant as their leadman a whopping 1-4 in playoff series. I suppose it would be good that the Grizzlies would have made the postseason in four of Morant's first five seasons in the league but the lack of success would be almost impossible to overlook. If Morant doesn't feel the Grizzlies are giving him enough support around him, there's a scenario in which he could explore a change of scenery.

With everything that has surrounded Morant over the past couple of seasons, a change of scenery wouldn't be the worst idea in the world. Sure, it would greatly impact the outlook for the Grizzlies but if they can't find the right supporting pieces to place next to him, a trade might be the next best thing for all sides involved. Morant has blossomed into one of the best players in the league, even despite the drop in production that he's had so far this season. He would still be considered one of the 10 or 12 best players in the league I believe.

I think it's probably better for the league if Morant continues to try to elevate the Grizzlies in the coming years. However, with how the modern NBA works, I do know that may not be how this story ends up playing out. If Morant feels he can't win in Memphis, there's a very real chance he could end up demanding a trade away from the team. I could be a longshot this early in his career but I do believe it's certainly something to keep an eye on heading into the final few weeks of the season and eventually into the offseason.