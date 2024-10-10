New Orleans Pelicans: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
Can Zion Williamson remain healthy?
As the best player on the team, it's not a surprise to say that the New Orleans Pelicans are only going to go as far as Zion Williamson can take them. Even though the Pelicans have a talented team beyond Zion, this team looks and performs completely differently when he's playing at his peak. When Zion is motivated, engaged, and healthy, that's when the Pelicans have the opportunity to be a dangerous dark horse in the Western Conference. So it's not surprising to suggest that one of the bigger questions for the Pelicans heading into the offseason revolves around whether Zion can remain healthy.
Zion played 70 regular season games last year and was managed a bit better in the regular season. Though, he did get injured in the team's Play-In Tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers. But, for the most part, Zion managed to remain healthy for the majority of the season.
If Zion can replicate that level of availability this season, there's no question that the Pelicans will be a player in the Western Conference playoff picture. His availability can have that level of impact on the team.