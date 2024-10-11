New York Knicks: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
Will the lack of depth be an issue?
The New York Knicks may have solved their issues at the center position with the acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns, but they may have hurt their depth in the process. In fact, even after both big moves this offseason, the Knicks very much have some big questions to answer about their depth heading into the start of the season. While their starting 5 is impressive on paper, this team has some concerns after it. The Knicks' bench rotation is going to consist of Miles McBride, Cameron Payne, Precious Achiuwa, and Mitchell Robinson (when he returns from injury, if he's still on the team).
That's not a great bench rotation for a team whose starting 5 has had injury concerns in the past. At the very least, it's certainly something to keep an eye on heading into the start of this season.
The Knicks have some huge expectations this year. I don't think it's outlandish to say they're heading into a championship-or-bust season. At this point, the argument could be made that if there's anything that could hold this team back from reaching such lofty expectations, it could be their lack of overall depth on the roster.