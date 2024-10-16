Phoenix Suns: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
Taking a deeper look into the Phoenix Suns ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
After a season to forget in which the Phoenix Suns epically fell short of expectations, it's easy to overlook this team heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. In the Western Conference, the Suns are pretty much an afterthought when discussing the list of potential teams that could potentially win the NBA Championship this season. What's most unfortunate is the fact that the Suns are one of the most talented teams in the league.
A team led by Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker should not be a first-round playoff exit in the league. Heading into this season, that will be the challenge for the Suns. With the start of the season on the horizon, we explore whether the Suns will be able to finally click as a contender with two big questions and one bold prediction.
Where does Bradley Beal fit?
Heading into the start of the season, the Phoenix Suns are probably going to have to play small in the frontcourt (with Kevin Durant at the power forward position) in order to make the Bradley Beal experiment work. After adding Tyus Jones this offseason, he's going to handle most of the ball-handling role in the starting 5. Can Beal be an effective wing player for the team? Can he remain healthy? Can he click offensively alongside Booker and KD?
If the Suns are going to be successful this season, Beal needs to find his rhythm with the team, and quickly.