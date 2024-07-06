7 Teams who improved, 6 who regressed after NBA Draft, start of free agency
Atlanta Hawks - Regressed
Notable offseason moves: Traded Dejounte Murray; drafted Zaccharie Risacher
When reports began to surface that the Atlanta Hawks were preparing to shop Dejounte Murray and Trae Young headed into this offseason, it should've been clear then that the Hawks were destined for a rebuild. And even though they haven't completely pivoted in that direction yet, it's pretty clear that their early offseason moves seem to indicate that. The Hawks have already moved Murray and a Young trade could be not that far behind. At this point, it's 50-50 of that happening before the start of next season.
But even if it doesn't, the Hawks have the golden opportunity of sparking a rebuild after landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and selecting Zaccharie Risacher. He's far from a complete prospect but does have a high ceiling. If he can develop over the next few seasons as many believe he can, perhaps he will end up becoming the next face of the Hawks' franchise.
Even if that does end up happening, that still means the Hawks will be taking some sort of step back this season.