Houston Rockets: 2 Season-defining questions and one bold prediction for 2024-25
Exploring two season-defining questions and a bold prediction for the Houston Rockets ahead of the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
On paper, the argument can be made that the Houston Rockets have one of the best collection of young players in the Association. However, there remain many questions revolving around whether this team will be able to put it all together this season. If the Rockets want to take another step forward this season, there's no question that pressure will fall on the shoulders of their young core.
As we prepare for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, we explore two season-defining questions and make one bold prediction for the Rockets.
How will the team handle the extension deadline for Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun?
The clock is ticking for the Houston Rockets and if they're going to agree on contract extensions for Jalen Green and/or Alperen Sengun, they'll have to do so quickly. The October 21 rookie-scale extension deadline is quickly approaching and it's impossible to predict how the Rockets will handle it. Will the Rockets get extensions done for both players? Will they choose one? Will they let both play out the season and then allow them to test restricted free agency?
It's impossible to predict what the Rockets will do but there's no question this is a big decision that will tangibly impact the future of the franchise. This is one of the bigger questions for the team heading into the start of the season.