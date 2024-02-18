NBA: 1 Burning question every team must answer during the final stretch run
Over the final stretch of the season, every NBA team will have at least one burning question to answer.
Washington Wizards
Burning question: What should the team do with Kyle Kuzma?
Looking at the NBA landscape as a whole, you can make the strong argument that there's no team in the league with a worse outlook than the Washington Wizards. But that's not all that surprising considering they just leaned into the rebuild and are in the very early stages of resetting their roster. The hope is that their outlook will begin to look better in the coming weeks. Part of that will be due to a projected top 3 pick and another part of that will be due to more potential changes coming this offseason.
One personnel decision that the Wizards will have to make revolves around Kyle Kuzma. Even after he re-signed with the team last offseason, he's clearly a player that clearly doesn't line up with the timeline of the Wizards. And he's a player that you'd have to imagine is eventually going to get traded but the question is, when will that happen?
That's one big question that the Wizards need to answer before the offseason arrives. What is the next step for their rebuild and how does it line up with the Kuzma question?